Americana Partners LLC Acquires 780 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $336.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day moving average of $319.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

