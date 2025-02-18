Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.