Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 370,525 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 370,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

F opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

