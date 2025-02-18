Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

