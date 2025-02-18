Americana Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 317.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

