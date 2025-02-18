Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

