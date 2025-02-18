Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,285 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $384.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.18. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

