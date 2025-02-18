Americana Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

