Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KMB opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.93 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.