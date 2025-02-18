Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,942 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

