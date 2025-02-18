Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 18,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

