Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises about 0.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

