Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $83.67

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,678,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
CTSH opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
