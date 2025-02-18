Analysts’ Upgrades for February 18th (ATUS, BBWI, BKNG, BLMN, CASY, CBT, CNX, CPX, CSCO, DLR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$68.00.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. The firm currently has $208.00 price target on the stock.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kellanova (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $83.50 price target on the stock.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
