Analysts’ Upgrades for February 18th (ATUS, BBWI, BKNG, BLMN, CASY, CBT, CNX, CPX, CSCO, DLR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$68.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. The firm currently has $208.00 price target on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $83.50 price target on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

