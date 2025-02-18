AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 174,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,165,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $601.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,050,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000. Sanofi acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,481,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

