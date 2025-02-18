Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Essent Group accounts for 0.3% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

