Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.2% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

