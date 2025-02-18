Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 119,250 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Ellington Financial comprises 1.9% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.