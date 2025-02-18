AppTech Payments Corp. Granted Continued Listing on Nasdaq Following Panel Hearing

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCXW) recently announced that it has been granted continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market following a Panel Hearing. The decision was reached on February 12, 2025, by the Panel after a thorough evaluation of the company’s compliance status with Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The decision comes after the company received notices from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on May 9, 2024, and August 21, 2024, informing them of non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement. Subsequently, a delisting determination was issued on November 6, 2024, urging AppTech Payments Corp. to appeal the decision.

In response, the company requested a hearing before the Panel, which took place on January 14, 2025. Following the hearing, the Panel issued conditions for the company to maintain its listing on Nasdaq:

1. By March 31, 2025, compliance with the Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement is to be demonstrated.

2. By March 31, 2025, a public disclosure detailing any equity-increasing transactions undertaken must be filed.

3. By March 31, 2025, an update on fundraising plans and income projections for the next 12 months, with clear assumptions, should be provided.

4. By May 5, 2025, compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Requirement is required.

The company was advised that May 5, 2025, represents the deadline for compliance under the Panel’s discretion. The Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council retain the right to review the Panel’s decision within 45 calendar days of issuance.

AppTech Payments Corp. is now focused on meeting the stipulated conditions to ensure continued listing on the Nasdaq. Investors and stakeholders await updates on the company’s progress towards compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

For further details on the company’s financial situation and compliance journey, interested parties are advised to refer to the official SEC filing.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

