Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 26th

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 4,882,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,953. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

