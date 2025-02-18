ArbDoge AI Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,927,805.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

