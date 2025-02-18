Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

