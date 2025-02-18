Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

AACT opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.