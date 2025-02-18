Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

