Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,428 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 3.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $126,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $980,502.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,633,467.94. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,200,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,397,923.54. This represents a 13.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,777 shares of company stock worth $93,531,158 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

ARES opened at $186.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $125.23 and a one year high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.25%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

