Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 781,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,050.55. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14. Argan has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $191.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

