Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 283.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,229 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 246,328 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,433,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

