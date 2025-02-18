Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,252,000 after buying an additional 1,019,825 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 393,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,501,000 after buying an additional 295,176 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,391.76. The trade was a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

