Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

