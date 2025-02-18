Astrafer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.64 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $2.98 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,401,652 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.01125668 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

