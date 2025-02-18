Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,599,200 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Atkore by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Up 3.7 %

ATKR opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.