Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,765 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

