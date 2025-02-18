Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $26.31 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

