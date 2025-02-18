Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $48.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.