Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $48.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.