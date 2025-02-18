Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 145,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

