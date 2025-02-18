Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 146,396 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,396 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after buying an additional 122,184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

