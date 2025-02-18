Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 38,778 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,177,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,479,000 after acquiring an additional 281,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 269,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

