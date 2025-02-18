Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,903 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 162,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

