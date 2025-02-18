Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CTO Mark Plavsic Sells 2,151 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Plavsic sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $16,670.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,284. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 213,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,966. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

