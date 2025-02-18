Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.44. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 7,241,684 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

