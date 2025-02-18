Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,557,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $510,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

