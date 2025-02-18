Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Peter J. Thornton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,602.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,616. This represents a 4.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,344,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 110,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 483,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 123,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

