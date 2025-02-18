Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $101,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

AXON stock opened at $683.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 176.59, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.27 and a 1 year high of $698.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

