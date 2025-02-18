Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 148,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 137,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

