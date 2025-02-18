B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.04% from the company’s previous close.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

HCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

