Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 243,653 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Energy Recovery by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,480.34. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $885.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.18.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

