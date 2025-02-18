Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 23,319 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

