Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $20.34 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,589 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 436,789 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,191,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

