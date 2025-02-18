Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,277,907 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,741,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,277,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $58,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

