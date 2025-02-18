Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 275,789 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,280,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,789 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $46,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

